Move the Sticks Podcast: Connecting draft dots, draft wild cards, NFC South body shop

Published: Apr 14, 2022 at 04:21 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys start by discussing quarterback Baker Mayfield's comments about feeling disrespected by the Browns, hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's contract extension and connect the draft dots. Then, the trio takes the Buccaneers and Saints into the body shop to look at their team needs and to examine what they can do to improve through the 2022 NFL Draft. Next, the guys give their wild cards in the draft. After, the trio takes the Falcons and Panthers into the body shop. To wrap up the show, the trio hits on more draft topics.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

