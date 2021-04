Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks! In this special edition, DJ and Bucky are joined by Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney to discuss his program's culture (2:45), the growth of quarterback Trevor Lawrence (8:37) and which NFL legend running back prospect Travis Etienne best compares to (16:39). Hear more from Swinney on Wednesday in the Trevor Lawrence 360 special episode!