Move The Sticks Podcast: Breaking down Super Wild Card Weekend, previewing Divisional Round

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at all the action from Super Wild Card Weekend. The guys start by breaking down the big games from the weekend with the 49ers vs. Cowboys, Steelers vs. Chiefs, and Eagles vs. Buccaneers. Next, the trio discuss the Raiders vs. Bengals and Patriots vs. Bills games. Then, the guys preview the Cardinals vs. Rams playoff game and talk about offseason plans for the Eagles and Cowboys. After that, the trio look ahead to the Divisional Round by touching on the Bills vs. Chiefs and Bengals vs. Titans matchups. Then, the guys compare 2022 draft prospects to playoff stars. To wrap up the show, the trio give X factors for the Cardinals vs. Rams game.