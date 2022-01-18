Move The Sticks Podcast: Breaking down Super Wild Card Weekend, previewing Divisional Round

Published: Jan 17, 2022 at 07:15 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at all the action from Super Wild Card Weekend. The guys start by breaking down the big games from the weekend with the 49ers vs. Cowboys, Steelers vs. Chiefs, and Eagles vs. Buccaneers. Next, the trio discuss the Raiders vs. Bengals and Patriots vs. Bills games. Then, the guys preview the Cardinals vs. Rams playoff game and talk about offseason plans for the Eagles and Cowboys. After that, the trio look ahead to the Divisional Round by touching on the Bills vs. Chiefs and Bengals vs. Titans matchups. Then, the guys compare 2022 draft prospects to playoff stars. To wrap up the show, the trio give X factors for the Cardinals vs. Rams game.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Monday inactives: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
news

Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons

Mike Mayock is out as Raiders GM. The Raiders informed Mayock he will not be retained after three years with the organization, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered shoulder sprain vs. Cowboys, expected to practice Tuesday

Following a wild-card win over Dallas on Sunday, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a shoulder injury that could impact his status for the NFC Divisional Round.
news

Raiders put in requests to interview head coach, general manager candidates

Las Vegas has begun putting in interview requests for prospective coaching and GM candidates, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW