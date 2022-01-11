Move The Sticks Podcast: Breaking down CFP National Championship Game with Joel Klatt

Published: Jan 11, 2022 at 03:20 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys are joined by college football analyst Joel Klatt to break down the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. They also hit on which teams are closest to competing with Alabama and Georgia. To wrap up the show, the trio touch on what high school athletes will do with more college players entering the transfer portal.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

