Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Draft Night 2 recap

Bucky Brooks recaps all the action from the second and third round of the 2022 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, Bucky hits on his favorite picks from the night, including the Packers taking wide receiver Christian Watson. Next, he looks at the quarterbacks selected on Day 2 of the draft. Then, Bucky gives his biggest surprises from the night. To wrap up the show, Bucky discusses some of the best players still available heading into Day 3, with a focus on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.