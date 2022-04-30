Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Draft Night 2 recap

Published: Apr 30, 2022 at 01:00 PM

Bucky Brooks recaps all the action from the second and third round of the 2022 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, Bucky hits on his favorite picks from the night, including the Packers taking wide receiver Christian Watson. Next, he looks at the quarterbacks selected on Day 2 of the draft. Then, Bucky gives his biggest surprises from the night. To wrap up the show, Bucky discusses some of the best players still available heading into Day 3, with a focus on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

Move The Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Williams in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected CB Joshua Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas with the 135th overall pick. Williams was the first HBCU product taken in the draft.

news

Commanders select North Carolina QB Sam Howell to begin fifth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington spent the 145th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots select Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW