Move The Sticks Podcast: 2021 NFL Draft recap - Night 1

NFL Network's Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks recap all the action from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They kick things off reacting to quarterback landing spots, as Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson were drafted first and second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets (2:00). Then, Rhett and Bucky discuss the San Francisco 49ers' selection of North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick over Alabama QB Mac Jones who was rumored to be linked to the 49ers (3:05). Next, they talk about the significance of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts becoming the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4 (7:08). The hosts then react to the Chicago Bears' trade with the New York Giants to move up and select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick (9:38) and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones slipping to the New England Patriots at 15 (11:30). After that, the two get into the reunions between quarterbacks and their college teammates, including Clemson teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in Jacksonville, LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati, Alabama stars Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle in Miami and Jalen Hurts and Devonta Smith in Philadelphia (13:22). Later, the guys talk about the draft's biggest surprises, including the Las Vegas Raiders taking Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood at pick 17 and the New Orleans Saints selecting Houston edge rusher Payton Turner at pick 28 (18:10). Rhett and Bucky keep things rolling by naming their biggest winners from Thursday night's first round (21:48). They wrap up the show by revealing the best players still available heading into Night 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft (24:31).