Move the Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 17

Published: Jan 04, 2021 at 06:32 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Lance Zierlein look back at the weekend and pick ten storylines that stood out from Week 17 of the NFL season in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Buffalo Bills and their explosive offense (3:03). Next, they look at Tennessee Titans running back ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ and his dominant season after a crucial win against the Houston Texans (7:22). Later, the guys explain how the Indianapolis Colts can't put together 2 halves (18:06). To wrap up the show, Bucky and Lance reflect on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team is streaking into the playoffs (39:29). All that and more in this packed episode.

