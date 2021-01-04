Move the Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 17

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Lance Zierlein look back at the weekend and pick ten storylines that stood out from Week 17 of the NFL season in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Buffalo Bills and their explosive offense (3:03). Next, they look at Tennessee Titans running back ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ and his dominant season after a crucial win against the Houston Texans (7:22). Later, the guys explain how the Indianapolis Colts can't put together 2 halves (18:06). To wrap up the show, Bucky and Lance reflect on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team is streaking into the playoffs (39:29). All that and more in this packed episode.