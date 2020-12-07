Move the Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 13

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and pick 10 storylines that stood out from Week 13 of the NFL season in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Las Vegas Raiders throwing a game-winning touchdown pass with five seconds remaining against the New York Jets (:47). Next, the trio breaks down why the Kansas City Chiefs are really good at closing games (5:10). Later, the guys analyze how Miami Dolphins quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ played against the Cincinnati Bengals (17:54). Then, they discuss what the Philadelphia Eagles approach should be with their quarterback situation (23:58). To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett look at the New York Giants and why head coach Joe Judge should be a Coach of the Year candidate (43:33). All that and more in this packed episode.