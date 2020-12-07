Move the Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 13

Published: Dec 07, 2020 at 06:34 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and pick 10 storylines that stood out from Week 13 of the NFL season in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Las Vegas Raiders throwing a game-winning touchdown pass with five seconds remaining against the New York Jets (:47). Next, the trio breaks down why the Kansas City Chiefs are really good at closing games (5:10). Later, the guys analyze how Miami Dolphins quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ played against the Cincinnati Bengals (17:54). Then, they discuss what the Philadelphia Eagles approach should be with their quarterback situation (23:58). To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett look at the New York Giants and why head coach Joe Judge should be a Coach of the Year candidate (43:33). All that and more in this packed episode.

