Move The Sticks notes: Malik Hooker could be next Ed Reed

Matchup that could decide championship game: There are several juicy matchups in the title game rematch, but Clemson WR Mike Williams vs. Alabama CB Marlon Humphrey is at the top of my list. Both guys have outstanding size and love to play physically at the line of scrimmage. Humphrey usually enjoys safety help over the top, but he might not have that luxury in this contest if Deshaun Watson becomes a major factor in the Tigers' rushing attack. Williams is one of the best high-point catchers I've seen in quite some time. This matchup could decide the outcome of the game. -- Daniel Jeremiah