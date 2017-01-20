Move The Sticks notebook: Two potential Senior Bowl risers

Marlon Humphrey dilemma: Humphrey, an Alabama CB, is one player I've really struggled with during the early evaluation period. I've looked at three of his games and I see plenty I like about him -- size, speed, toughness. However, his struggles to locate the football down the field showed up in every game. We have more than 90 days before the 2017 NFL Draft, and I'm going to use some of that time to dig a lot deeper on Humphrey. I think he's a player who will be quite polarizing in draft rooms around the league. -- Daniel Jeremiah