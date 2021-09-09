Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by discussing the amount of undrafted rookies on Week 1 NFL rosters. Next, the pair each give their MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year & Coach of the Year predictions through a draft. To wrap up the show, the duo talk about a few college football quarterbacks.
Move the Sticks: MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year & Coach of the Year Draft
Published: Sep 09, 2021 at 03:44 PM