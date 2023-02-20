Move the Sticks: MTS football/baseball crossover

Published: Feb 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special episode, the guys went to the MLB Winter Meetings and interviewed baseball general managers, broadcasters and analysts in this football/baseball crossover.The pair talk to San Diego Padres GM A.J. Preller, Chicago White Sox GM Rick Hahn, MLB Network's Harold Reynolds, Tom Verducci and Brian Kenny throughout the show. Learn about multisport athletes, the evaluation process in baseball compared to football, team building philosophies and the advancements of technology in the sport on this episode.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

