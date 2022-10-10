Move the Sticks: Matt Rhule firing, big Week 5 games, standout rookies

Published: Oct 10, 2022 at 04:44 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at all the action from Week 5 of the NFL season. The guys start by reacting to the news of the Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule and look back at college-to-NFL head coaching hires. Next, the trio breaks down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hits on eight takeaways from Week 5. Following that, the guys each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance. Then, the trio focuses on how the Saints are using tight end Taysom Hill in a creative way.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

