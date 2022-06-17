Move The Sticks: Live from NFL Media Summit with Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo

Published: Jun 16, 2022 at 09:53 PM

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks live from the NFL Media Summit with special guests Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. For the first half of the episode, the guys focus on the AFC North quarterbacks and the storylines surrounding them, as well as quarterback Kyler Murray's contract situation with the Cardinals. For the rest of the show, the trio touches on the AFC West quarterbacks and the hot stories going on in that division.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

