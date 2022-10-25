Move The Sticks: Jets trade for James Robinson, Patriots' QB situation & Top 10 early steals from 2022 draft

Published: Oct 25, 2022 at 06:35 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Jets trading for Jaguars RB James Robinson. Next, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Bears and Patriots, with a focus on New England's QB situation. Then, the pair give their takes on Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and Raiders WR Davante Adams, as both players were acquired from trades this past offseason. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Bucky's top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

