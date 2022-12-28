Move the Sticks: J.J. Watt announces retirement, Bucky's Top 5 rookie classes, plus Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum joins

Published: Dec 27, 2022 at 07:01 PM

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announcing his retirement. Next, the pair look at potential candidates to replace former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett after his recent firing and give a shoutout to the Chargers for clinching a playoff spot. After that, Bucky goes through his top 5 rookie classes of the 2022 season. For the rest of the show, the duo is joined by Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum as he discusses what traits to look for in an offensive lineman and defensive lineman, plus much more.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Which WR will be No. 1?!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!

news

Top 11 active locks in the NFL for Pro Football Hall of Fame: Where does J.J. Watt rank?

J.J. Watt's plan to retire sparks a question for Eric Edholm: Where would Watt rank among active locks to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame? And who else would join Watt on that list?

news

Would Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join Bengals? 'I'll never say never'

Might Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join the Cincinnati Bengals, who have locked up a playoff spot? There's at least a smidgeon of a possibility.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE