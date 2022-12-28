Move the Sticks: J.J. Watt announces retirement, Bucky's Top 5 rookie classes, plus Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum joins

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announcing his retirement. Next, the pair look at potential candidates to replace former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett after his recent firing and give a shoutout to the Chargers for clinching a playoff spot. After that, Bucky goes through his top 5 rookie classes of the 2022 season. For the rest of the show, the duo is joined by Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum as he discusses what traits to look for in an offensive lineman and defensive lineman, plus much more.