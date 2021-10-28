Move The Sticks: How the Cardinals built their team

Published: Oct 28, 2021 at 03:55 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. On this special show, the guys go through the episode breaking down how the Arizona Cardinals built their team. First, the pair do a deep dive on Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and look back at his scouting report out of college. Next, the duo analyze head coach Kliff Kingsbury's scheme and how he uses his players. After that, the guys do a flashback of Bucky's interview with Cardinals general manager Steve Keim from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Following the interview, the pair discuss the playmakers that Keim acquired to build around Murray. To wrap up the show, the duo focus on the Cardinals defense.

