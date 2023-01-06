Move the Sticks: Damar Hamlin, Week 18, CFP National Championship preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the devastating situation that happened during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game and discuss the latest updates on Damar Hamlin's status. Next, the pair looks at who's the most dangerous team in the NFC East and also preview the Titans-Jaguars and Lions-Packers Week 18 matchups. To wrap up the show, the duo previews the College Football Playoff National Championship as TCU faces off against Georgia.