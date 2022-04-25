Move the Sticks: Breaking down the top 10 in the draft and the best pass-rush win percentages

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss how many players they gave first-round grades to in this draft. Then, the pair discuss a few prospects in DJ's top 150 prospects list. After that, the duo focus on the pass-rush win percentages for the top pass rushers in this draft class. To wrap up the show, the guys go through the top 10 of the draft and predict who each team could potentially take.