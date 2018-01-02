Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks ask which open job is the most attractive to prospective coaches and GMs (00:30). The guys then dive into their recent scouting trips to the major bowl games and break down what they saw from the future NFL stars (7:10).
Move The Sticks: Black Monday fallout; bowl season recap
Published: Jan 02, 2018 at 11:18 AM
