Move The Sticks: Big Week 8 games & new QBs get their shot

Published: Oct 31, 2022 at 06:58 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 8 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Cardinals at Vikings and Dolphins at Lions. Following that, the pair touch on the two games that involved the Eagles and Cowboys. Then, the trio react to the Patriots at Jets game. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss the new quarterbacks that got their shot in Week 8.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

The First Read, Week 9: Pete Carroll, Seahawks silencing critics; Dolphins set for run?

Written off as a rebuilding team entering the 2022 season, the Seahawks have used a familiar formula to take an early lead in the NFC West. In this week's First Read, Jeffri Chadiha digs into what has Pete Carroll so confident and identifies the winners and losers heading into Week 9.

news

Week 8 Monday night inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns "Monday Night Football" game.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: McCaffrey gets all the candy!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks

The Chicago Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE