Move the Sticks: Big Week 4 games, statements made, standout rookies, favorite performances

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 4 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the duo hits on the statement games of the week. After that, the pair each gives a standout rookie and also their favorite performances in Week 4. Then, the guys focus on the Giants' dominant rushing attack against the Bears. To wrap up the show, the guys hit on a few takeaways from the college football weekend.