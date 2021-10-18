Move The Sticks: Big games, rookie QB report card, trending topics & MNF preview

Published: Oct 18, 2021 at 04:52 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 6 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio focuses on the Los Angeles Chargers versus Baltimore Ravens game. After that, the guys discuss eight trending topics from the week. Then, the trio gives a grade to the rookies that played based off their Week 6 performances. Following that, the guys explain why the Miami Dolphins moving up in the 2021 NFL Draft to take wide receiver Jaylen Waddle wasn't the right move. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett preview the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

These Cowboys are different, Aaron Rodgers is the same, and the Steelers are still lame

What did Dallas' wild win at New England tell us about these Cowboys? How impressive was the Raiders' first performance since Jon Gruden's resignation? Is it time to believe in the Steelers again? Adam Schein sorts Week 6 results into one of two categories: BIG DEAL or NO BIG DEAL.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 6 Fantasy Recap (aka Sixth Sense)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap every game from Week 6!
news

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson lands on injured reserve with hamstring injury

The Vikings have placed Patrick Peterson on injured reserve after the veteran CB sustained a hamstring injury against the Panthers in Week 6.
news

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys 'optimistic' Dak Prescott (calf) plays Week 8 vs. Vikings

﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s optimism surrounding his calf injury suffered in Sunday's overtime win in New England has proven true. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the QB is "looking good" after an MRI on the calf.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW