Move The Sticks: Big games, rookie QB report card, trending topics & MNF preview

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 6 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio focuses on the Los Angeles Chargers versus Baltimore Ravens game. After that, the guys discuss eight trending topics from the week. Then, the trio gives a grade to the rookies that played based off their Week 6 performances. Following that, the guys explain why the Miami Dolphins moving up in the 2021 NFL Draft to take wide receiver Jaylen Waddle wasn't the right move. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett preview the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.