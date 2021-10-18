Move The Sticks: Big games, rookie QB report card, trending topics & MNF preview

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 6 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio focuses on the Los Angeles Chargers versus Baltimore Ravens game. After that, the guys discuss eight trending topics from the week. Then, the trio gives a grade to the rookies that played based off their Week 6 performances. Following that, the guys explain why the Miami Dolphins moving up in the 2021 NFL Draft to take wide receiver Jaylen Waddle wasn't the right move. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett preview the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.
Published: Oct 18, 2021 at 04:52 PM
These Cowboys are different, Aaron Rodgers is the same, and the Steelers are still lame
What did Dallas' wild win at New England tell us about these Cowboys? How impressive was the Raiders' first performance since Jon Gruden's resignation? Is it time to believe in the Steelers again? Adam Schein sorts Week 6 results into one of two categories: BIG DEAL or NO BIG DEAL.
Mike McCarthy: Cowboys 'optimistic' Dak Prescott (calf) plays Week 8 vs. Vikings
Dak Prescott's optimism surrounding his calf injury suffered in Sunday's overtime win in New England has proven true. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the QB is "looking good" after an MRI on the calf.