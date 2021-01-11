Move the Sticks: 10 Takeaways from Super Wild Card Weekend

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 05:38 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and pick ten storylines that stood out from Super Wild Card Weekend in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Baltimore Ravens flexing on the Tennessee Titans (1:18). Next, they emphasize how tough the Cleveland Browns are after their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers (5:10). Later, the trio look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their offensive playmakers (17:56). Then, the guys look at the big decisions looming for veteran quarterbacks (27:22). To wrap up the show, Bucky reacts to the news of the Philadelphia Eagles firing head coach Doug Pederson (40:10). All that and more in this packed episode.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

