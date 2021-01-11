Move the Sticks: 10 Takeaways from Super Wild Card Weekend

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and pick ten storylines that stood out from Super Wild Card Weekend in a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the Baltimore Ravens flexing on the Tennessee Titans (1:18). Next, they emphasize how tough the Cleveland Browns are after their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers (5:10). Later, the trio look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their offensive playmakers (17:56). Then, the guys look at the big decisions looming for veteran quarterbacks (27:22). To wrap up the show, Bucky reacts to the news of the Philadelphia Eagles firing head coach Doug Pederson (40:10). All that and more in this packed episode.