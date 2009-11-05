Mounting outrage, protests make this the year of the fan

» Am I the only one who found Roy Williams' sounding off about being the No. 1 wide receiver in Dallas amusing? Yes, Roy, they made a trade on the premise that you are a No. 1 (a deal that struck me as a steal for the Lions at the time and continues to look more that way by the week), and you may be paid like a No. 1 receiver (with another $9.5 million in bonus money due to you in 2010), but that does not make you a true No. 1 receiver. Finding a way to click with the quarterback and generate some trust and cohesion with him would probably be your best way to go, because he pretty much controls your production. A circus catch or two on a fade or down the sidelines, like you often executed in Detroit, would be a good step as well. Barely a week can go by without some Dallas drama it seems. ...