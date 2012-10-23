Mother of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dies

The Cowboys said in a statement that Arminta Jones died Tuesday morning in Dallas after celebrating her birthday last week with her family. She lived in Rogersville, Mo.
Jerry Jones is one of Arminta Jones' two children. She was married to Pat Jones for 56 years until Jerry Jones' father died at age 77 in 1997.
Arminta Jones was born in Ozan, Ark., on Oct. 17, 1922. Jerry Jones played football at Arkansas before making his fortune in the oil business. He bought the Cowboys in 1989. The team said Arminta Jones was "a great ambassador for our organization."
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press