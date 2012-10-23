Mother of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dies

Published: Oct 23, 2012 at 05:47 PM

DALLAS -- Arminta Jones, the mother of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, has died. She was 90.

The Cowboys said in a statement that Arminta Jones died Tuesday morning in Dallas after celebrating her birthday last week with her family. She lived in Rogersville, Mo.

Jerry Jones is one of Arminta Jones' two children. She was married to Pat Jones for 56 years until Jerry Jones' father died at age 77 in 1997.

Arminta Jones was born in Ozan, Ark., on Oct. 17, 1922. Jerry Jones played football at Arkansas before making his fortune in the oil business. He bought the Cowboys in 1989. The team said Arminta Jones was "a great ambassador for our organization."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen qualifies for 2022 World Championships following third-place finish in 110-meter hurdles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is moving on to the World Championships after a third-place finish at Sunday's USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

news

Carl Nassib announces partnership with The Trevor Project, will match donations up to $100,000

Free-agent pass rusher Carl Nassib has announced a partnership with the Trevor Project as part of Pride Month and will match donations up to $100,000.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones motivated to improve: Lack of success 'weighs on me a great deal'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering a contract year after New York declined to exercise his fifth-year option. The Duke product does not see that as a reason for increased motivation -- he is already driven to lead a winning team regardless.

news

Chiefs guard Trey Smith says he 'can't blame' Tyreek Hill for joining the Dolphins: 'He's getting paid'

Though many fans were surprised when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs for the money the Miami Dolphins offered, his former teammate Trey Smith said he completely understands Hill's motivation behind the move.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW