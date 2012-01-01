Most Passing Yardage by a Rookie

Player, Team Year Yards

Cam Newton, Car 2011 4,051

Peyton Manning, Ind 1998 3,739

Sam Bradford, StL 2010 3,512

Matt Ryan, Atl 2008 3,440

Andy Dalton, Cin 2011 3,398

