Most oppose tax at Vikings stadium hearing in Minnesota

Published: Sep 28, 2011 at 05:36 PM

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Residents of a Minnesota county facing a local sales tax hike to help build a new, billion-dollar NFL stadium spoke out overwhelmingly Wednesday in favor of letting them vote on the plan.

Most of the dozens who testified at a public hearing of the Ramsey County Charter Commission held near the suburban stadium site opposed the stadium tax proposal. The obscure panel holds the power to throw a major obstacle into the Vikings' stadium dreams.

The commission could call a public vote on the proposed half-cent county sales tax to pay for a portion of the $1 billion stadium, which stadium supporters fear voters would reject and threaten the Vikings' continued presence in Minnesota.

But those demanding a public vote outnumbered stadium supporters by a more than two-to-one margin at the hearing, though supporters balanced it out some toward the meeting's end when commissioners allowed non-Ramsey County residents to speak. Many tax foes said they were Vikings fans but don't believe scarce county resources should subsidize a privately held team.

Another public hearing is scheduled for October, and the charter commission is likely to decide whether to hold the vote at that meeting. As proposed, the amendment would ask voters: "Shall Ramsey County be prohibited from using any revenues, including those raised by taxes or bonding, to fund or assist in funding a Major League Baseball or National Football League sports team or stadium."

The vote likely wouldn't occur until November 2012. Stadium supporters say that delay -- and the likelihood that tax-averse voters would defeat the tax -- would together deal the proposal a fatal blow. The Vikings' Metrodome lease runs out at the end of the current season, and repeated statements by team officials that that nearly 30-year-old venue is no longer sufficiently profitable have raised fears that team could be wooed to relocate to Los Angeles, currently in aggressive pursuit of a new NFL franchise.

"If we wait nine months from the end of the season to vote, we may not have a team to vote on," said Diggz Garza, a St. Paul resident. "If there's no team and they leave, then I guess we all lose."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) downgraded to out vs. 49ers; Quenton Nelson activated from injured reserve

﻿Colts WR T.Y. Hilton﻿ (quad) has been downgraded to out versus the San Francisco 49ers while All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 23

Wilson is having the pin removed from his middle finger within the next week and his original target date of a Week 10 return is still in sight, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend.
news

Cardinals' offensive vision finally coming to fruition; two post-hype breakouts

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines the Cardinals' offensive breakthrough in Year 3 of the Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray era. Plus, a look at two post-hype breakouts and why critics of Bill Belichick's fourth-down conservatism are wrong.
news

Trent Williams (ankle/elbow) doubtful with Jimmy Garoppolo returning as 49ers starting QB

Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow/ankle) did not participate in San Francisco's practice for a third straight day and drawing a doubtful designation, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) had no designation and rookie signal-caller Trey Lance (knee) is out.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW