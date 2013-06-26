Analysis

Most Improved Players for 2013: Position-by-position candidates

Published: Jun 26, 2013 at 08:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

It happens every fall. A player bursts onto the scene, makes a big play or helps his team win a pivotal game, and the collective football world celebrates his arrival as a true difference maker in the NFL. Let's get ahead of the curve! In advance of the 2013 season, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks identifies candidates for significant improvement at each position.

Quarterbacks

» Brandon Weeden: New system will maximize skill set in Year 2.

» Ryan Tannehill: Offseason additions upgrade Miami's offense.

» Christian Ponder: Excessive criticism of quarterback unfounded.

» Jake Locker: Titans' renewed commitment to run will help.

Click here for full analysis

Running Backs

» Lamar Miller: Miami will quickly forget about Reggie Bush.

» David Wilson: One of the most explosive playmakers in football.

» Jacquizz Rodgers: Steven Jackson's arrival won't bury this back.

» Ronnie Hillman: A vital change-of-pace weapon for the Broncos.

Click here for full analysis

Wide Receivers

» Michael Floyd: Filling the role of sidekick to Larry Fitzgerald.

» Alshon Jeffery: Showed flashes in injury-plagued rookie season.

» Rueben Randle: A vital piece, given Giants' uncertainty at WR.

» Austin Pettis: MVP of Rams OTAs/minicamp primed for big year.

Click here for full analysis

Tight Ends

» Jordan Cameron: New staff will exploit athleticism/versatility.

» Luke Stocker: The key to unlocking Tampa's explosive potential.

» Ed Dickson: Dennis Pitta isn't the Ravens' only weapon at TE.

» Coby Fleener and Dwayne Allen: Colts duo will rise in Year 2.

Click here for full analysis

Offensive Linemen

» David DeCastro:Steelers' much-maligned line suddenly stout.

» Gino Gradkowski: Big shoes to fill with Matt Birk's retirement.

» Jonathan Martin: Second-year man ready to replace Jake Long.

» Riley Reiff: Matthew Stafford has a new blind-side protector.

Click here for full analysis

Defensive Linemen

» Nick Fairley: This disruptive force just needs to stay healthy.

» Quinton Coples: Rex Ryan will turn hybrid freak loose in 2013.

» Michael Brockers: Could become transcendent star in Year 2.

» Da'Quan Bowers: Bucs putting a ton of faith in third-year man.

Click here for full analysis

Linebackers

» Whitney Mercilus: Wade Phillips will help him shine.

» Brandon Graham: Former first-rounder poised to make good.

» Bruce Carter: Can thrive in Dallas' new scheme.

» Jacquian Williams: The Giants could use the help.

Click here for full analysis

Defensive Backs

