Most improved front sevens: Jags boast crazy depth

The Bucs have been desperate for pass rushers ever since they whiffed on Adrian Clayborn and Da'Quan Bowers in the first two rounds of the 2011 NFL Draft. If the buzz out of training camp is any indication, they might have finally solved the issue with free-agent signee Robert Ayers and second-round rookie Noah Spence. While Pierre-Paul hogged the spotlight in the Big Apple, Ayers was quietly more productive on a week-to-week basis the past two years. Spence has been so explosive off the edge that defensive tackle Clinton McDonald is predicting a 10-sack seasonthis year.