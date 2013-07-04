Most Improved for 2013: Whitney Mercilus a linebacker to watch

Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles: Every NFL team needs a few legitimate pass rushers who can get after the quarterback. Graham was expected to be an impact pass rusher for the Eagles when he was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, but he struggled to adjust to the pros and battled through an assortment of injuries during his first two years. However, the light seemed to come on for Graham in Year 3; he finished with 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while displaying explosive first-step quickness and acceleration racing around the end. Additionally, Graham flashed impressive hand skills and pass rush moves while thriving as the Eagles' designated pass rush specialist. Given more opportunities as a likely starter in an aggressive 3-4 scheme in 2013, Graham could post 10-plus sacks for the first time in his career.