Most Improved for 2013: Tight end Jordan Cameron will bust out

Coby Fleener and Dwayne Allen, Indianapolis Colts: This series is supposed to identify individual players set to break through in 2013, but the Colts' dynamic tight end tandem could help the team take over the AFC South. While Fleener and Allen certainly didn't disappoint as rookies -- combining for 71 receptions and five touchdowns -- their collective impact will increase dramatically with Pep Hamilton taking over as offensive coordinator. At Stanford, Hamilton helped Andrew Luck develop into one of the top quarterback prospects in recent memory by designing an offense that featured the tight end position as a focal point of the passing game. Given a pair of young, athletic, pass-catching tight ends to work with -- including a familiar face from Stanford (Fleener) -- Hamilton could revive the blueprint to help Luck succeed in Year 2.