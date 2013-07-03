Most Improved for 2013: Nick Fairley heads up defensive linemen

Standing 6-foot-4, 298 pounds, Fairley is an ultra-athletic interior defender with an exceptional combination of power and first-step quickness. He is a rare interior pass rusher with the ability to overpower or outmaneuver blockers at the point of attack. This not only makes him difficult to block in isolated situations, but it creates chaos when opponents elect to double-team in pass protection. Looking at the All-22 footage from 2012, Fairley routinely defeated opponents with a devastating bull rush that collapsed the pocket up the middle. He forklifted blockers before quickly shedding them and pursuing the ball with relentlessness. The video clip above showcases Fairley's strength and power, as he drops Aaron Rodgers for a seven-yard loss after using a bull rush to deposit the offensive guard into the former league MVP's lap.