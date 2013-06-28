Analysis

Most Improved for 2013: Michael Floyd will emerge at receiver

Published: Jun 28, 2013 at 03:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

It happens every fall. A player bursts onto the scene, makes a big play or helps his team win a pivotal game, and the collective football world celebrates his arrival as a true difference maker in the NFL. Let's get ahead of the curve! In advance of the 2013 season, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks identifies candidates for significant improvement, concentrating on wide receivers below. Click here for other positions.

Most Improved Wide Receiver for 2013: Michael Floyd

Rapoport: Bruce to the rescue?

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

Bruce Arians helped get a fast turnaround in Indy in 2012. Can he do the same in Arizona in 2013? Ian Rapoport explores. More

Floyd's backstory: The Arizona Cardinals selected Floyd with the 13th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft to serve as a legitimate complementary receiver to Larry Fitzgerald. However, Floyd failed to win the No. 2 job in training camp and played sparingly until the end of his rookie season. When he hit the field, Floyd showed flashes of immense potential, but inconsistency separating from defenders and occasional mental miscues prevented him from taking on a bigger role in the game plan.

Of course, Arizona's revolving door at quarterback didn't help Floyd's maturation process. Kevin Kolb, John Skelton, Ryan Lindley and Brian Hoyer struggled to get the ball to receivers on the perimeter. Consequently, Floyd rarely got a chance to build on some of the splash plays that he produced throughout the season.

Why he will improve in 2013: First-year head coach Bruce Arians is ushering in a new era with a dynamic aerial attack directed by new quarterback Carson Palmer. While the system places an emphasis on pushing the ball down the field, Arians will utilize a myriad of simple concepts designed to create easy throws for the QB. From tradition three- and four-vertical routes to a variety of "Dino" concepts (double-post routes), Arians cleverly crafts passing plays to stretch the defense vertically, while also creating good opportunities for his playmakers against isolated coverage. As a result, his receivers pile up receptions of 20-plus yards, boosting yards-per-catch averages over the 15.0 mark, which is the standard for big-play wideouts in the NFL.

For Floyd, the shift to a vertical passing game will accentuate his strengths as a big-bodied receiver with strong hands. He excels at shielding defenders away from the ball and high-pointing passes in traffic. Given those traits, Palmer should throw plenty of passes in Floyd's direction to take advantage of his huge catch radius. The video clip to your right, from Floyd's brilliant Week 17 outing against the San Francisco 49ers (eight catches for 166 yards and a touchdown), illustrates how the receiver uses his size and strength to come down with 50-50 balls.

The move to a downfield passing attack also will help Floyd become a better route runner in his second season. Big receivers typically struggle executing routes that feature stop-start elements due to the challenge of regenerating speed out of the break. As a result, they fail to create space or run away from defenders, despite possessing superior talent. This isn't a problem in a vertical scheme because most of the routes keep receivers on the move. Breaking down Floyd's Notre Dame tape prior to the 2012 draft, I believed he was at his best when featured on vertical routes. He had a knack for getting behind defenders, despite lacking sub-4.5 speed. Floyd continued to display those traits a season ago, when the Cardinals would attempt to get him the ball on go-routes or fade-routes down the boundary, like in the video to your right just below.

Given Palmer's strengths as a deep-ball thrower, Floyd should produce plenty of fireworks for the Cardinals in 2013.

Impact on the team: The Cardinals' offense has been lacking an explosive 1-2 punch at receiver since Anquan Boldin was traded to the Baltimore Ravens following the 2009 season (when the franchise made its last playoff appearance). With Floyd set to fill the role of trusty sidekick to Fitzgerald, the Cardinals could make a run at a winning season behind a rejuvenated offense.

Projected 2013 stat line: 75 receptions, 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns.

Other Wide Receivers to Watch

Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears: The big-bodied playmaker suffered through an injury-plagued rookie season, but Bears fans should be optimistic about his chances to develop into a key playmaker based on his spectacular flashes in 2012. Of Jeffery's 24 catches, six covered at least 20 yards, with two going beyond 40. These explosive plays showcased a unique combination of size, strength and ball skills. With Brandon Marshall as the object of the defense's attention, Jay Cutler could direct more throws in Jeffery's direction, taking advantage of single coverage on the backside.

Rueben Randle, New York Giants: The Giants might've uncovered a hidden gem in the 2012 draft with the last pick of the second round. Randle displays a polished game built on precise route running and superb ball skills. Most importantly, Randle has developed a rapport with Eli Manning that should translate into improved numbers for the Giants' No. 3 receiver. Factor in the impending free agency of Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks, and Big Blue could use the 2013 season to groom Randle for a starting role in the very near future.

Austin Pettis, St. Louis Rams: The additions of Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey were designed to help Sam Bradford realize his potential as a franchise quarterback, but it's the emergence of Pettis as a key playmaker that could accelerate the fourth-year signal-caller's growth. Pettis totaled 16 receptions over the final five games of 2012, showing the versatility to work from the slot or outside. He has continued to develop throughout the offseason, leading some to tout him as the MVP of Rams OTAs/minicamp. With St. Louis' offense in desperate need of a No. 1 receiver, Pettis' size, versatility and red-zone prowess (four touchdowns in 2012) could make him a major factor in the Rams' game plan this fall.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Ambitious Cowboys confront bottom line in season finale

Dan Hanzus recaps the season finale of HBO's Hard Knocks, which chronicles the final roster of the 2021 Dallas Cowboys and the continuing ambition of owner Jerry Jones. 
news

Introducing the Next Gen Stats Decision Guide: A new analytics tool for fourth down, two-point conversions

Next Gen Stats introduces a new tool that will take the analytics on fourth down and two-point conversions to the next level. With the help of tracking technology, fans will have the opportunity of knowing the optimal decision BEFORE THE PLAY.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Buccaneers, Chiefs begin 2021 season on top

With the 2021 NFL season about to kick off, Dan Hanzus unveils his breakdown of the league pecking order entering Week 1. Who's the biggest threat to the Bucs? Which non-playoff team from last season cracks the top 10?
news

The First Read, Week 1: 'Now or never' for Ravens? Plus, Chiefs' top challenger, MVP watch

Are Lamar Jackson and the Ravens running out of time as an AFC power? Jeffri Chadiha tackles that question and more in his First Read ahead of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

2021 NFC win-total projections: 49ers, Rams, Cards make playoffs; Seahawks odd team out in West

Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each NFC team, forecasting the West to produce three playoff participants. So, who's the odd team out?
news

2021 AFC win-total projections: Browns win North; Steelers miss playoffs altogether

Are the Browns about to win their first division title since 1989? Will the Steelers miss the playoffs for the third time in four years? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each AFC team.
news

2021 NFL triplets rankings: Packers, Bills climb; Falcons plummet

Does any QB-RB-WR trio rate above the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams? Nick Shook ranks all 32 teams' triplets heading into the 2021 NFL season.
news

Why the 49ers SHOULD utilize a two-quarterback system; Jameis Winston's potential on the Saints

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers should move forward with a radical idea. Plus, Jameis Winston's potential as the Saints' new QB1, an emerging quarterback factory in college football and much more.
news

2021 NFL season preview: Fifty-six things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVI

With the 2021 NFL campaign about to kick off, Judy Battista identifies 56 things to watch en route to Super Bowl LVI. What can we expect from the first 17-game regular season? Which showdowns will be must-see TV?
news

Super Bowl LVI predictions: Chiefs vs. 49ers in L.A.?

Which teams will hit Los Angeles in February for Super Bowl LVI? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their picks, with eight different winners.
news

2011 NFL Draft class worthy of greater appreciation a decade after entering league

Jim Trotter examines the highly decorated 2011 NFL Draft class' place in history a decade after it entered the league and discusses the topic with some members of the group who are still adding to their legacy.
news

Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering the 2021 college football season

Which NFL draft prospects are best positioned to earn a coveted invite to college football's marquee all-star game with their play this fall? Chad Reuter unveils his ranking of the top 25 2022 Senior Bowl prospects to watch this season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW