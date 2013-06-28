Most Improved for 2013: Michael Floyd will emerge at receiver

The move to a downfield passing attack also will help Floyd become a better route runner in his second season. Big receivers typically struggle executing routes that feature stop-start elements due to the challenge of regenerating speed out of the break. As a result, they fail to create space or run away from defenders, despite possessing superior talent. This isn't a problem in a vertical scheme because most of the routes keep receivers on the move. Breaking down Floyd's Notre Dame tape prior to the 2012 draft, I believed he was at his best when featured on vertical routes. He had a knack for getting behind defenders, despite lacking sub-4.5 speed. Floyd continued to display those traits a season ago, when the Cardinals would attempt to get him the ball on go-routes or fade-routes down the boundary, like in the video to your right just below.