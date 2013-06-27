Most Improved for 2013: Lamar Miller tops rising running backs

Miller's backstory: The Dolphins landed one of the biggest steals in the 2012 NFL Draft when Miller inexplicably fell to the fourth round. In pre-draft evaluations, the former Miami standout was widely viewed as one of the top five running backs in the class, with some scouts seeing flashes of former NFL star Clinton Portis in his game. Miami was attracted to Miller's raw talent, but the presence of Reggie Bush and Daniel Thomas prompted the team to use the rookie selectively as a situational runner. Additionally, Miller's struggles with the playbook spawned concerns about his blitz awareness and pass blocking, preventing him from taking on a bigger role. Consequently, Miller logged just 51 rushes for 250 yards and a touchdown over 13 games.