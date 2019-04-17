Most forgiving 2019 NFL schedules: Packers, Pats, Jets well-off

The league's deep-state elite absolutely want to see the Packers in the playoff picture until the bitter end. Fresh off a rudderless 6-9-1 campaign that led to a string of firings, Green Bay has been given a home-heavy schedule out of the gate with just two road dates -- at Chicago in Week 1 and Dallas in Week 5 -- over the first seven games of the season. That leaves Rodgers and friends with a string of road games later on -- including a gnarly back-to-back clash with the Chiefs and Chargers beginning in Week 8 -- but the Packers have been given a chance to soar early, although Gregg Rosenthal doesn't think it outweighs the difficult finish. Keep in mind, Green Bay was given a home-heavy start in 2018 and fell to Earth in a hurry.