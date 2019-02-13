Most consistent fantasy wide receivers of 2018

Notes:Tyler Lockett is coming off a tremendous campaign, as he finished 16th in PPR points among wideouts. However, he finished as a top-20 fantasy wideout in just 25 percent of his games. He also scored 20-plus points just once and was a top-10 wideout only 6.3 percent of the time. ... The trio of Chris Godwin, DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries each finished as a top-20 fantasy wideout 25 percent of their games. Godwin could wind up being a decent breakout candidate if the Buccaneers decide to part ways with Jackson in the offseason. ... Golden Tate went from one of the most consistent wideouts in PPR leagues (56.3 percent) to one of the least (20 percent) in terms of top-20 finishes. What's more, he had just one top-35 performance after being traded to the Eagles. ... Robby Anderson ranked as a top-10 fantasy wideout in 21.4 percent of his games (5). He was also a top-five receiver in all five of those performances. ... Corey Davis was the biggest all-or-nothing receiver in fantasy football last season. He produced three top-five finishes (18.8 percent), and those were also his lone top-20 performances. Davis was held outside of the top-20 wide receivers in 13 of his 16 games (81.2 percent).