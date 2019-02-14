Most consistent fantasy tight ends of 2018

Notes:Jordan Reed was able to stay healthy for 13 games this past season, but he couldn't put things together in the stat sheets. In fact, he produced top-10 numbers at the position just three times and was more often outside of the top 15 (54 percent). He'll still have fringe No. 1 tight end value in 2019 drafts, but he's worth little more than a late-round pick at this point in his career. ... Greg Olsen struggled with injuries and inconsistent numbers last season, as he finished as a top-10 tight end in just 22.2 percent of his games. After being one of the most durable players at his position, Olsen has also missed 16 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. ... Fantasy fans had big hopes for Trey Burton, but those hopes didn't translate into consistent production. In fact, 30 percent of his PPR points came in just two games. So while he was a top-eight tight end overall, Burton wasn't at all reliable. ... Chris Herndon could be a name to watch in 2019. While he was a top-10 tight end in just four of his 16 games as a rookie, he did put up double-digit PPR points five times in his final 10 contests of the fantasy season.