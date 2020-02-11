Most consistent fantasy running backs of 2019

Notes:Kenyan Drake didn't have a single top-10 fantasy performance in his time with the Miami Dolphins. After being traded to the Cardinals, he was a top-10 back three times and had five top-20 finishes. He's an unrestricted free agent for 2020, but he'd be best served staying in the desert for fantasy purposes. ... Miles Sanders wasn't a top-25 back in terms of his level of consistent production (he shared the workload with Jordan Howard for several games), but he did rank in the top 10 five times. Sanders is going to be a prime breakout candidate in 2020. ... Kerryon Johnson played in just eight games in 2019, but he produced just one top-10 performance and was a top-20 back three times. His proneness to injuries will make him a risk-reward No. 2 back in 2020 drafts. ... Sony Michel finished 21st or worst in fantasy points among running backs 14 times. Patrick Laird (13), Benny Snell (12) and even Brian Hill (11) were better. ... Raheem Mostert ranked in a tie for ninth among backs in games with 20-plus points. No other 49ers back had more than one.