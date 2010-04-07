Moss, Thomas have more draft value with McNabb in D.C.

M.F.: I do think the Browns will be a run-first team in 2010. And while Harrison did put up some great numbers down the stretch last season, you have to take those stat lines with a grain of salt. Two of his final three games came against the Raiders and Chiefs, who ranked first and second in terms of allowing the most fantasy points to running backs. Harrison is also not going to be a featured back next season. The coaching staff likes what Peyton Hillis brings to the table in terms of a power complement in the ground attack. I also think the Browns will add another running back in this month's NFL Draft. Harrison also has one of the most difficult FPA ratings of any starting back in the league. Not only will he face the Bengals, Ravens and Steelers a combined six times, but Harrison must also go up against the Patriots, Jets, Jaguars and Dolphins. All seven of those teams ranked in the top 10 in terms of allowing the fewest fantasy points to running backs last season. I do see Harrison as a No. 2 fantasy back right now, but I don't think he's worth taking until after Round 3.