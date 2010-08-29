Moss suffers setback; will get second opinion on groin injury

Published: Aug 29, 2010 at 11:35 AM

Still dealing with soreness from a groin injury that has been slow to heal, *The Star-Ledger* is reporting that Giants wide receiver Sinorice Moss will get a second opinion on the injury on Monday.

The four-year veteran has missed two of the Giants' three preseason games, catching one pass for 11 yards last week against the Washington Redskins. Coach Tom Coughlin did not know whether the injury will last long-term, but the setback is a troubling sign for Moss.

With Moss sidelined, rookie Victor Cruzhas turned heads with an impressive preseason. Cruz's rise has put Moss on the roster bubble.

The former second-round pick appeared in eight games for the Giants in 2009, catching a single pass for 18 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) will be questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, will be listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.
news

Children of former Rams owners establish fund to assist Hall of Fame players in times of need

Chip and Lucia Rosenbloom, the children of former Rams owners Georgia Frontiere and Carroll Rosenbloom, are establishing a fund to assist Hall of Fame players and their families in times of need, Judy Battista writes.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud provide thriller; Tony Pollard scores THRICE!

Which overlooked game will provide a non-stop thrill ride? Which slumping running back will score not once, not twice, but THRICE? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2023 season.
news

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

With the Giants relying on Saquon Barkley to help save a lost season, the star running back says it's better not to think about the contract conundrum following a dramatic offseason of negotiations.