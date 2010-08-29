Moss suffers setback; will get second opinion on groin injury

Still dealing with soreness from a groin injury that has been slow to heal, *The Star-Ledger* is reporting that Giants wide receiver Sinorice Moss will get a second opinion on the injury on Monday.
The four-year veteran has missed two of the Giants' three preseason games, catching one pass for 11 yards last week against the Washington Redskins. Coach Tom Coughlin did not know whether the injury will last long-term, but the setback is a troubling sign for Moss.
With Moss sidelined, rookie Victor Cruzhas turned heads with an impressive preseason. Cruz's rise has put Moss on the roster bubble.
The former second-round pick appeared in eight games for the Giants in 2009, catching a single pass for 18 yards.