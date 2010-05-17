Moss still has plenty left in the tank for fantasy owners

Published: May 17, 2010 at 05:30 AM

Should Randy Moss still be considered an elite fantasy wide receiver?

The fall can come quickly and precipitously for a superstar NFL wideout. One minute he's the apple of every fantasy owner's eye, and the next minute he's waiver-wire fodder.

Just ask Terrell Owens.

Such an over-the-cliff drop is usually a direct result of a pass catcher's change in team, change in quarterback, or advancing age. So where does that leave Moss for 2010?

Team? Well, Moss is back for his fourth season with the Patriots -- even if it turns out to be (as he has suggested in the offseason) his last with the team.

Quarterback? Tom Brady will continue to throw him the football. He passed for 4,398 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2009 and by Kickoff Weekend will be nearly two full calendar years removed from a major knee injury. That ailment should no longer be anything more than a blip on his Hall-of-Fame resume.

Age? Okay, this one could be a problem. At 33, it is tempting to consider Moss a candidate to break down. Torry Holt, now Moss' teammate, was 33 when he completely fell off the fantasy radar screen in Jacksonville. While the latter part of Moss' 2009 season was not nearly as good as the early part, remember that he did suffer a separated shoulder against the Broncos in Week 5.

To his credit, Moss played through the injury and never used it as a crutch, as easy as it would have been. He still finished with 1,264 receiving yards, tied for the league lead with 13 touchdown catches and was second in fantasy points at his position on NFL.com.

Now, Moss is presumably healthy while teammate Wes Welker isn't at full strength, rehabbing his injured knee. If Welker is out, there are still enough weapons in the Patriots' arsenal to take some of the attention away from Moss -- but few to take away his touchdowns.

We all know Moss' reputation for giving, well, less than maximum effort when his head is not in the right place. But that hasn't been as much of an issue with the Patriots as it was during his forgettable tenure in Oakland. Oh, and don't forget that Moss will also be motivated to produce to earn a potential contract extension.

Bottom line: Until he proves otherwise, Moss is still one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More