Moss says he's OK with few catches if Titans are winning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Randy Moss says he isn't frustrated that he has just four catches since the Tennessee Titans won him off the waiver wire.
"The only thing that really frustrates me is winning and losing," Moss said Thursday. "Me getting the ball and we lose the game, I'm still frustrated. Me not getting the ball and us winning would make me happy. Us going out here and just trying to find a way to win is really what's going to satisfy me and everybody else in this locker room."
Moss has had just 12 balls thrown at him in three games with Tennessee. He has four catches for 49 yards and no touchdowns, anemic numbers considering he ranks eighth in NFL history with 952 receptions for 14,927 yards and 153 career TDs.
The 12-year veteran said a lot of what goes on in an organization isn't in his control.
The Titans (5-6) have had plenty of drama the past three weeks, surprisingly none involving Moss. Instead, it has been Vince Young's season-ending injury and storming out of the locker room, offensive coordinator Mike Heimerdinger's cancer diagnosis and cornerback Cortland Finnegan's fight with Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson during last Sunday's 20-0 loss at Houston.
Tennessee has lost four consecutive games, and Moss has played with a different starting quarterback in each of the three games he has been with the team. He said that has made things difficult, but he remains optimistic.
"Me not getting any balls and things going on the past couple weeks is not really getting me down," Moss said.
The Titans are one game out of first place in the AFC South and are home Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-5), who are tied with the Indianapolis Colts atop the division. Tennessee hopes Kerry Collins can start at quarterback rather than rookie Rusty Smith, and the veteran fully practiced Thursday.
"Hopefully, with Kerry and the things we've done to change around the offense a little bit this week, hopefully, man, we can put some drives together and move the ball up and down the field and stay on the field ...," Moss said. "I just want to win some games. That's what I want to do."
Moss' arrival in Nashville gave the Titans two offensive forces. Chris Johnson, the sixth man in NFL history to run for more than 2,000 yards in a season, says the receiver has been a great teammate and is someone he goes to for advice, especially after notching a career-low 5 yards on seven carries in last weekend's defeat.
And Moss sounds like a sage veteran, not a troublemaker on his third team this season, when he counsels hard work for a team that has been its own worst enemy.
"We just got to work," he said. "The coaches coach, the players play. I think that goes hand in hand. I think that if we're going to try to make a playoff push, because we're one game out of this division, coaches got to be on their A game and players got to be on their A game.
"That's how you make that playoff push."
Winning Sunday would be a start.
"Everybody wants it, but we can't talk about it. We have to go out and make it happen," Moss said.
Asked about Johnson, whose locker sits closest, just a couple feet away, Moss said it's a pleasure to play with the third-year running back. Moss is trying his best to get Johnson to follow his ways, too -- all the way to the cold tub. But Moss hasn't had success there yet.
"That's the one thing I can't get him to do," he said. "I'm in the cold tub every day resting these old legs of mine. But he's young. Hopefully, it doesn't, but normally ... Father Time is undefeated."
Notes: WR Kenny Britt (right hamstring) was limited in his second consecutive practice. DE Dave Ball (concussion), K Rob Bironas (right groin), DT Tony Brown (right knee), CB Alterraun Verner (knee) and LB David Thornton (hip) practiced after sitting out Wednesday. DE Jason Babin (ankle) was limited.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press