Moss' NFL comeback reportedly not fueled by finances

Published: Feb 25, 2012 at 02:38 AM

In one of his most recent editions of "Moss TV," Randy Moss told his loyal viewers that his drive to return to the NFL isn't fueled by money.

A source close to the wide receiver confirmed to Yahoo! Sports on Friday that [Moss' comments weren't a made-for-TV sound bite](http://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/news;ylt=Aruhg9lfeOuuzWUvEqNTrQ5nYcB?slug=jc colerandymosscontractpatriots_022412) and he would accept a non-guaranteed contract.

"This is not about money for him, he wants to play," the source said. "He'll want to be paid if he makes the team, but nothing up front. He's not trying to grab a check."

Moss announced his comeback intentions earlier this month after skipped the 2011 season during his brief retirement from the league. Moss recently said he still can go up and get the ball and has been clocked running a 4.3-second 40-yard dash.

While at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher said he might be willing to reunite with Moss, though one NFC executive told Yahoo! Sports that motivation is the primary concern when it comes to the receiver.

"The question with him is all about motivation," the executive said. "I'm not all that interested because I like our wide receivers. But if the guy is willing to come in with no guarantees, just a make-good contract, I think that would make some teams more comfortable, no question."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'ahead of schedule,' plans to 'be there on the first snap of 2021'

Joe Burrow believes he's ahead of schedule in his return from a season-ending knee injury and intends on returning for Cincinnati's 2021 season opener. 
news

Saints coach Sean Payton of post-Drew Brees era: 'Approach is still the same'

Though it's clear the franchise will be altered immensely with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees hanging up his cleats, Saints head coach Sean Payton -- speaking to reporters Tuesday at the TPC Louisiana -- painted a picture of things remaining the same.
news

Adrian Peterson remains steadfast in his desire to continue playing: 'I'm looking for a contender'

Adrian Peterson is still a free agent and his goal remains unchanged.

The future Hall of Fame RB wants to play for a team that can win a ring.
news

NFL players, community react to Derek Chauvin's murder conviction in death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW