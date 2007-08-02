Moss misses practice with Patriots after apparently injuring leg

Published: Aug 02, 2007 at 03:50 PM

A day after appearing to injure his left leg during a passing drill, Randy Moss missed two practices with the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Moss, acquired from Oakland in a trade during the draft, pulled up midway through Wednesday's practice. Trainers applied ice to his upper left leg, and he later left the field under his own power.

"Randy's good," coach Bill Belichick said Thursday. "Day to day."

Asked about a timetable for Moss' return, Belichick said, "My crystal ball's no clearer than yours."

Moss was injured while running under a deep ball thrown by Tom Brady. The two had connected on similar plays throughout camp.

The 30-year-old receiver joined the Patriots after a disappointing two-year stay in Oakland. He has been a standout in training camp, catching nearly every pass thrown his way, and he has been consistently cheered by Patriots fans.

"I think they understand that he's here because he wants to win," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said of Moss, who accepted a one-year contract at a reduced salary to play for New England.

The Patriots have 12 receivers on the roster, including three who are on the physically- unable-to-perform list: veteran Troy Brown, free agent Donte' Stallworth and Chad Jackson, a second-round draft pick a year ago whose rookie season was limited by leg injuries.

Linebacker Warrick Holdman was hospitalized with a spinal cord concussion following a collision with a teammate during training camp.

Holdman was carted off the field strapped to a backboard and taken by ambulance to Sky Ridge Medical Center, where he was being kept overnight for observation, team spokesman Jim Saccomano said.

Holdman temporarily lost feeling in his extremities but had movement in his arms and legs by the time he was taken off the field. He appeared to hit the crown of his helmet on another player's helmet.

He is a ninth-year pro in his first season in Denver after spending the last two years in Washington.

Rookie running back Adrian Peterson left practice with an injury after taking an elbow to his hip while catching a pass in a drill. He said it wasn't serious, calling the injury a minor hip pointer.

Peterson missed the first five practices of training camp before signing a five-year, $40.5 million contract on Sunday. His status is day to day, but he's unlikely to participate in weekend scrimmages against Kansas City.

Terrell Owens returned to practice for the only workout of the day. He was back on the field in full uniform and taking part in drills.

Owens sat out both workouts Wednesday, a day after coach Wade Phillips had the receiver take it easy to rest a sore hamstring. Phillips said Wednesday that Owens wasn't injured.

Owens missed 14 straight workouts in training camp last year because of a hamstring problem, though an MRI showed no major problems.

Defensive end Mario Williams missed practice with a tight hamstring, but he and coach Gary Kubiak said it wasn't serious. Williams watched with a large bandage wrapped around the top of his right leg. The problem began Tuesday morning, and he was pulled from the field halfway through the workout. The No. 1 pick in last year's draft, Williams said it was mostly a precaution and he wasn't worried about the problem lingering.

The Panthers acquired safety Chris Harris from Chicago for a fifth-round draft pick. Harris, entering his third season, started at both safety positions with the Bears and had five interceptions in the past two seasons. He had an interception in the Bears' loss to Indianapolis in the Super Bowl.

Harris will likely step in right away as the starter at strong safety next to veteran Mike Minter. Nate Salley had been working with the first team until injuring his right knee in practice Wednesday. Salley sat out practice Thursday and is day to day.

Free agent safety Oliver Celestin signed a one-year contract. The 6-foot, 207-pound Celestin is a four-year NFL veteran who played in 13 games last season with Seattle and had nine tackles.

Tight end Nate Lawrie signed a one-year contract to bolster a position severely thinned by injuries in training camp. The Bengals waived undrafted rookie linebacker Cameron Siskowic.

Calvin Johnson, the No. 2 pick in the draft, didn't arrive at training camp and remains a holdout. He has missed the first eight days of camp, including 14 full-squad workouts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf. 
news

Rams working on extension with Aaron Donald, still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham

Rams general manager Les Snead is currently working on an extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald and also expressed ongoing interest in re-signing ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ when speaking with the media on Tuesday. 
news

Lifelong Raiders fan Davante Adams realizing dream by joining Las Vegas

Former Packers receiver Davante Adams was formally introduced as the newest member of the Raiders on Tuesday, and he knew just what to wear. Dressed in a black suit with a black shirt, the new star of the Silver and Black expressed delight when embracing his new environment, which includes a realization of a dream that can be traced back to elementary school.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW