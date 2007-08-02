Moss misses Patriots practice after apparently injuring leg

Published: Aug 02, 2007 at 11:25 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -Randy Moss missed both practices on Thursday, one day after the New England Patriots receiver appeared to injure his left leg during a passing drill.

Moss, acquired from Oakland in a trade during the draft, pulled up midway through Wednesday's practice. Trainers applied ice to his upper left leg, and he later left the field under his own power.

"Randy's good," coach Bill Belichick said Thursday. "Day to day."

Asked about a timetable for Moss' return, Belichick said, "My crystal ball's no clearer than yours."

The 30-year-old wideout is attempting to get his career back on track after a disappointing two-year stay in Oakland. He had been a standout in Patriots training camp, catching nearly every pass thrown his way, and he has been consistently cheered by Patriots fans.

"I think they understand that he's here because he wants to win," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said of Moss, who accepted a one-year contract at a reduced salary to play for New England.

He was injured while running under a deep ball thrown by Tom Brady. The two had connected on similar plays throughout camp.

The Patriots have 12 receivers on the roster but three are on the physically- unable-to-perform list: veteran Troy Brown, free agent Donte' Stallworth and Chad Jackson, a second-round draft pick a year ago whose rookie season was limited by leg injuries.

