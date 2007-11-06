Moss' millions: Big year means much more money

Moss' contract was restructured last April. Before Oakland traded Moss to New England for a fourth-round pick that turned out to be former University of Cincinnati defensive back John Bowie, the Pro Bowl wide receiver agreed to reduce his salary from $9.75 milliion this season to $3 million. Of the $3 million, $2.5 million was in the form of base salary and $500,000 was in the form of a roster bonus.