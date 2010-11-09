Moss makes Titans debut in Miami

Published: Nov 09, 2010 at 01:21 PM

Chris Johnson has excelled on the road.

(Paul Jasienski / Associated Press)

The storyline
Randy Moss got his bye, after all, following being claimed on waivers by the Titans. He makes his debut and should open things up for Chris Johnson and get safeties outside the tackle box.

Why you should watch
The Dolphins have to finally win at home and while both of these teams could have wild card hopes, the loser of this one will suffer a tiebreaking blow likely to keep it out of the postseason. This should be one of the more physical games of the weekend.

Did you know?
The Titans have won six consecutive November games. ... Tennessee's Vince Young has the second-best passer rating in the AFC. ... Dolphins running backs Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown rank second and third in franchise history in rushing touchdowns. ... Miami's Cameron Wake leads the AFC with 8.5 sacks.

