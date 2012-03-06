Moss 'looked like the old Randy' during workout with Saints

Veteran wide receiver Randy Moss worked out for the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday -- his first since saying he was done being retired -- and the initial reports suggest it went very well.
Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer took to Twitter to report that Moss lit it up during his workout in which he ran about 45 pass routes and "looked like the old Randy," according to multiple sources.
Likewise, league sources tell sportsNOLA.com that Moss had an "off-the-charts workout" that included running the 40-yard dash in the 4.39 to 4.4-second range. One of the sources in the report described Moss as being more impressive than anticipated and in great shape.
According to the report, Moss spoke with Saints officials after the workout, including general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton. The sources confirmed to the website that there is a strong chance of the sides reaching a deal.
The workout by Moss on Tuesday seems to support his earlier claims that he was in great shape and had recently run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash after sitting out the entire 2011 season.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported multiple teams are interested in Moss. In addition to the workout with the Saints he has at least one team visit set up for next week.
After a forgettable display with the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans in 2010, Tuesday's workout could be the first sign an early market will form for Moss.