Moss could start visiting multiple teams as soon as this week

Published: Feb 26, 2012 at 11:24 AM

Multiple teams are interested in veteran wide receiver Randy Moss, and visits could begin after the end of the NFL Scouting Combine, league sources said Sunday.

Sources also said a deal could be a possibility before the March 13 start of free agency if Moss is close to being in the condition that he has been telling people.

Moss, 35, recently announced he was eager to play again in 2012 after sitting out the 2011 season. He also claimed he has recently run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash.

Since he isn't under contract to any team, Moss is eligible to begin taking visits immediately and doesn't have to wait until free agency begins.

New St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher, who had Moss for eight games in 2010 with the Tennessee Titans after the receiver was claimed on waivers from the Minnesota Vikings (who had acquired him via trade from the New England Patriots), recently left the door open for a reunion last week. But the Vikings, who drafted Moss in the first round in 1998, aren't interested in giving him a third chance.

